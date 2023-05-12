AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6700 mark, hovers around 50-day SMA

- AUD/USD drifts lower for the second successive day and hits a fresh weekly low on Friday.
- Worries about a global economic slowdown drive flow away from the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD and helps limit losses for the major.
The AUD/USD pair adds to the previous day's heavy losses and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday. The pair maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session and is currently placed just below the 0.6700 mark, with bears flirting with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Concerns about a global economic slowdown resurfaced on Thursday following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation figures and weaker US labor market report, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the risk-sensitive Aussie. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, is seen consolidating the previous day's strong gains to over a one-week high and draws some support from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, exerts additional downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair, though the downside seems limited.
The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy move is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. In fact, the US CPI report released earlier this week pointed to signs of easing inflationary pressure and could allow the US central bank to pause its year-long rate-hiking cycle. Investors, however, remain divided over the possibility of rate cuts later this year. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, keeps a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven buck and lends support to the AUD/USD pair.
Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish outlook, indicating that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time, warrants caution for bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of this week's rejection slide from the 100-day SMA. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to end the week in the red and reverse a major part of its gains recorded over the past week or so.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6694
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6694
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.6791
|Daily SMA200
|0.6725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6796
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6689
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6607
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6622
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
