AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6700, just above daily low amid modest USD strength

- AUD/USD drifts lower on Wednesday, pressured by a combination of factors.
- The softer Australian CPI lifts RBA-rate-pause bets and weighs heavily on the Aussie.
- Rising US bond yields revive the USD demand and further contribute to the decline.
The AUD/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and reverses a major part of the previous day's positive move. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early North American session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the 0.6670-0.6660 region.
The Australian Dollar started losing ground in reaction to the softer-than-expected domestic consumer inflation figures, which fuels speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could pause its rate-hiking cycle at the April meeting. In fact, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the headline CPI decelerated from the previous month's reading of 7.4% to 6.8% in the year to February, marking the slowest rise since June 2022. This, along with a modest pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
Having registered losses over the past two days, the USD regains some positive traction amid a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis continue to push the US bond yields higher. That said, the Federal Reserve's less hawkish outlook could act as a headwind for the US bond yields and the Greenback. It is worth recalling that the US central bank last week toned down its approach to reining in inflation and signalled that a pause to interest rate hikes was on the horizon in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a strong opening rally around the US equity markets – could cap gains for the safe-haven buck and lend some support to the risk-sensitive Aussie. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move for the AUD/USD pair. Even from a technical perspective, the recent two-way price action witnessed over the past two weeks or so points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move and warrants some caution for bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|0.6709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6671
|Daily SMA50
|0.6834
|Daily SMA100
|0.6796
|Daily SMA200
|0.6755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6646
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
