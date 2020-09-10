  • AUD/USD consolidated the previous day’s goodish rebound from two-week lows.
  • The downside remains cushioned amid the prevalent selling bias around the USD.
  • Sustained move beyond 0.7300 needed to support prospects for additional gains.

The AUD/USD pair remained confined in a range below the 0.7300 mark through the Asian session and consolidated the previous day's goodish rebound from two-week lows.

The US dollar struggled to preserve its early gains and witnessed a sharp intraday turnaround on Wednesday amid a strong pickup in the shared currency. This, in turn, prompted some short-covering around the AUD/USD pair.

This coupled with a strong rally in the US equity markets provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier Australian dollar and contributed to the pair's strong intraday rally of around 100 pips from sub-0.7200 levels.

The greenback remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Thursday, albeit failed to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 0.7300 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the much-awaited ECB monetary policy decision, which might infuse some volatility in the FX market. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US initial weekly jobless claims will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.728
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.7283
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7247
Daily SMA50 0.7143
Daily SMA100 0.6915
Daily SMA200 0.6753
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7288
Previous Daily Low 0.7192
Previous Weekly High 0.7416
Previous Weekly Low 0.7222
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7251
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7228
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7221
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7124
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7351
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7414

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

