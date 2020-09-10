- AUD/USD consolidated the previous day’s goodish rebound from two-week lows.
- The downside remains cushioned amid the prevalent selling bias around the USD.
- Sustained move beyond 0.7300 needed to support prospects for additional gains.
The AUD/USD pair remained confined in a range below the 0.7300 mark through the Asian session and consolidated the previous day's goodish rebound from two-week lows.
The US dollar struggled to preserve its early gains and witnessed a sharp intraday turnaround on Wednesday amid a strong pickup in the shared currency. This, in turn, prompted some short-covering around the AUD/USD pair.
This coupled with a strong rally in the US equity markets provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier Australian dollar and contributed to the pair's strong intraday rally of around 100 pips from sub-0.7200 levels.
The greenback remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Thursday, albeit failed to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 0.7300 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the much-awaited ECB monetary policy decision, which might infuse some volatility in the FX market. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US initial weekly jobless claims will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.728
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7283
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7247
|Daily SMA50
|0.7143
|Daily SMA100
|0.6915
|Daily SMA200
|0.6753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7288
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7416
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7222
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7251
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB
Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.