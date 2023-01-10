- AUD/USD is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the 0.6900 round figure.
- An uptick in the US bond yields helps revive the USD demand and acts as a headwind.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes cap the buck and lend some support to the pair.
The AUD/USD pair lacks any directional bias on Tuesday and consolidates its recent gains to the highest level since late August, around mid-0.6900s touched the previous day. Spot prices seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session and now seem to have stabilized near the 0.6900 mark.
A combination of factors assists the US Dollar to stall its recent downfall and regain some positive traction, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helps revive the USD demand. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood further underpins the safe-haven greenback and caps the upside for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
Despite China's pivot away from its strict zero-COVID policy, investors remain worried that the massive flow of Chinese travellers may cause another surge in infections. Furthermore, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war has been fueling concerns about a deeper global economic downturn. This, in turn, takes its toll on the risk sentiment, which is evident from a softer tone around the equity markets.
That said, rising bets for relatively smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could limit any further upside for the US bond yields and the greenback. The USD bulls also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which will be looked upon for clues about the pace of rate hikes at the upcoming meetings. This will play a key role in driving the USD demand.
The focus, however, remains on the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Thursday, which will help determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD is to the downside. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the recent appreciating move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6905
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6763
|Daily SMA50
|0.6694
|Daily SMA100
|0.6635
|Daily SMA200
|0.6843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.695
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6875
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6887
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6921
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
