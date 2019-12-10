AUD/USD registers mild gains after China’s upbeat inflation data

- AUD/USD refrains from welcoming the upbeat China data with a smile.
- Recently released Aussie data have been upbeat.
- Trade sentiment lingers amid mixed signals from the diplomats, headlines from China.
AUD/USD rises mildly to near 0.6530 after China released November month inflation data. The pair has been showing a lack response to the recent data.
China’s November month Consumer Price Index (CPI) bea 4.2% YoY forecast to 4.5% while monthly data also crossed 0.1% market consensus to 0.4%. Further, Producer Price Index (PPI) recovered more than -1.5% expected to -1.4%.
Read: China CPI a touch hotter than expected 4.5% vs 4.2% exp YoY
Be it the quarterly Housing Price Index or monthly business data from National Australia Bank (NAB), not to forget the weekly consumer sentiment, Australian economics have been better since the day’s start. Also, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe showed confidence in the bank’s forecast and anticipate a recovery in customer spending while speaking at a summit in Sydney during the early Asian hours.
Read: Australia data dump: Aussie holds steady despite positive data
Even so, the Aussie pair registers the second-day of declines as trade sentiment dwindles ahead of the key events up for taking place during the week. The list includes monetary policy meetings from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), general election in the United Kingdom (UK) and the US tariff deadline for China.
Market’s risk tone has been sluggish off-late, amid trade uncertainty, which in turn fails to provide any direction to the US treasury yields and S&P 500 Futures after the previous day’s declines.
The United States (US) diplomats have been struggling to seal the best deal with Mexico and Canada but there has been no major success by now. A team led by the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner will fly to Mexico today for final talks.
Elsewhere, the US-China trade stalemate continues even after Beijing re-entered the US Soy markets after months of absence. However, comments from the US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue keep buyers hopeful that the US will avoid additional Chinese tariffs on December 15.
While comments from RBA’s Assistant Governor Michele Bullock and trade headlines will be the key to watch, the US Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labour Cost for the third quarter (Q3) will gain the spotlight afterward.
Technical Analysis
Only if the prices close below 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around 0.6810 now, on a daily closing basis, sellers can aim for November month lows near 0.6755. Otherwise, the monthly top surrounding 0.6865 can be challenged again.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6824
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.6831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.6814
|Daily SMA100
|0.681
|Daily SMA200
|0.6914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6839
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6819
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls picking up strength on upbeat China inflation
AUD/USD is seen catching fresh bids and tests daily highs near 0.6830 region, in a delayed reaction to upbeat Australia’s NAB Business Survey and Chinese inflation figures. Optimism on the USMCA trade deal also collaborates to the Aussie's bounce.
USD/JPY: Bouncing up from 50-day MA amid mixed trade headlines
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from the 50-day average support. Positive comments from US and Mexican officials on the USMCA deal likely weighed over Yen. The upside is being capped by lingering US-China trade issues.
A Look at the Charts Ahead of UK Election and US Tariff Decision
The strength of the US jobs report stopped the weaker dollar that was threatening to emerge. There are two risk events in the second half of next week, the UK election and Trump's decision on the December 15 tariffs.
Gold: Struggles to justify Monday’s inverted hammer, eyes on trade news, China inflation
Gold prices extend Monday’s recovery to $1,461 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the Bullion fails to justify the candlestick formation signaling reversal of the previous heavy fall.
GBP/USD: Eyes on 1.3110/07 support confluence amid bearish MACD
GBP/USD drops to 1.3140 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The quote witnesses a pullback from an eight-month high. Also supporting the downside bias is the bearish signals from the 12-bar MACD indicator.