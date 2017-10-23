AUD/USD regains bid, attacks 100-DMA hurdleBy Omkar Godbole
- AUD/USD defends 0.78 handle, partly due to an uptick in the AUD/NZD cross
- A break in the US 10-yr treasury yield above 2.4% could yield USD rally
Having successfully defended the 0.78 handle during the overnight trade, AUD/USD bulls pushed the spot higher towards its 100-day moving average level of 0.7826.
Boosted by AUD/NZD buying?
The AUD/USD could have been boosted by a spike in the AUD/NZD pair following NZ PM Ardern's comments that the new government will review the RBNZ act.
Currently, the spot is trading at 0.7820; having set a high of 0.7825 and low of 0.7805 levels. Despite the bid tone, the Aussie dollar is struggling to hold above the downward sloping 1-hour 50-MA currently seen at 0.7820 levels.
Looking ahead - The focus remains on the US 10-year yield spread ahead of tomorrow's Aussie CPI release. A break above 2.4% in the US 10-year yield could push AUD/USD well below 0.78 handle.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
FXStreet Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik writes, "There are no news scheduled for Australia this Tuesday, with the main event of the week for the commodity-related currency being quarterly inflation figures, to be released next Wednesday. The short-term picture is bearish for the pair, as in the 4 hours chart, the price extends below a bearish 20 SMA and below the 23.9& retracement of the September/October slide at 0.7820, now the immediate resistance. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart maintain strong bearish slopes, now nearing oversold readings, supporting a downward extension on a break below the mentioned daily low."
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.