  • AUD/USD attracted some follow-through buying for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the uptick.
  • Positive US bond yields might extend some support to the buck and cap further gains for the major.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and shot to fresh weekly tops, around the 0.7740 region in the last hour.

The pair managed to regain positive traction for the second consecutive session and recovered further from two-week lows, around the 0.7660-55 region touched on Monday. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

Against the backdrop of the optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the global risk sentiment was further supported by hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures. It is worth reporting that the market has been pricing in the prospects for more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 under Joe Biden's presidency.

US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen further lifted market expectations during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday and urged lawmakers to act big on the COVID-19 fiscal package. The developments helped offset concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and the imposition of stricter lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, the increasing likelihood of larger government spending continued lending some support to the US Treasury bond yields. Investors also seemed to have turned cautious ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony. This, in turn, might limit the USD downside and cap any meaningful gains for the AUD/USD pair.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. That said, the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the AUD/USD pair ahead of the Australian monthly employment details on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7739
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 0.7696
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7695
Daily SMA50 0.7526
Daily SMA100 0.7351
Daily SMA200 0.7105
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7726
Previous Daily Low 0.7672
Previous Weekly High 0.7806
Previous Weekly Low 0.7665
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7705
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7692
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7669
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7643
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7615
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7724
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7752
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7778

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

