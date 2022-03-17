AUD/USD refreshes weekly top, around 0.7330-35 area amid positive risk tone/weaker USD

- AUD/USD gained traction for the third straight day and was supported by a combination of factors.
- The risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
- Upbeat Australian jobs data further underpinned the domestic currency and remained supportive.
- The Fed's more hawkish outlook could act as a tailwind for the USD and cap the upside for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session and climbed to a fresh weekly high, around the 0.7330-0.7335 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the AUD/USD pair to build on this week's goodish rebound from the monthly low and gain positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday. The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie, which further benefitted from upbeat Australian employment data.
Signs of progress in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks raised hopes about a diplomatic solution to end the war. In fact, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations were becoming more realistic while Russia noted that proposals under discussion were close to an agreement. This boosted investors' confidence and undermined traditional safe-haven assets.
The Australian dollar drew additional support from better-than-expected domestic data, which showed that the Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.0% in February from 4.2% in the previous month. Adding to this, the number of employed people rose by 77.4K during the reported month as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a rise to 37K from the 12.9K in January.
That said, the Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating that it could raise interest rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022, should act as a tailwind for the buck. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the US central bank could start shrinking its near $9 trillion balance sheet as soon as the next meeting in May. This might cap gains for the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Industrial Production data. This, along with the fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7327
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.7289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7198
|Daily SMA100
|0.722
|Daily SMA200
|0.7306
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7297
|Previous Daily Low
|0.718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.3150 ahead of BOE rate decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, receding from weekly highs. Bulls turn cautious ahead of the BOE interest rate decision, Russia-Ukraine peace talks. BOE is up for the third consecutive rate-hike to tame inflation. The US dollar and Treasury yields fail to capitalize on the hawkish Fed outcome.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1050 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD is off the weekly high, trading below 1.1050 amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. The US dollar drops with the Treasury yields, in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed decision, keeping the downside cushioned. Lagarde, Russia-Ukraine peace talks in focus.
Gold recovers further from monthly low, upside potential seems limited
Gold gained traction for the second successive day and recovered further from the monthly low. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal.
XRP price sets sights on $1, but Ripple on-chain metrics remain lull
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout from an optimistic pattern, but the consolidation has caused it to remain rangebound. On-chain metrics hint at a minor blockade ahead.
BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act Premium
The BOE is eyeing a hat-trick, with the third straight 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at its March monetary policy meeting this Thursday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the central bank into a dilemma.