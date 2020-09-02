AUD/USD refreshes weekly lows post-ADP, seems vulnerable to slide further

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday and retreated further from YTD tops.
  • The USD stood tall and seemed unaffected by the disappointing release of the ADP report.
  • The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.

The AUD/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the 0.7325 region during the early North American session.

The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from near two-year tops – levels just above the 0.7400 mark – and witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday. The aussie was being weighed down by weaker-than-expected Australian GDP report, which coupled with some follow-through US dollar buying interest prompted some long-unwinding trade around the AUD/USD pair.

The USD held on to its strong intraday gains and seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of the ADP report, which showed that private-sector employers added 428K new jobs in August. The reading missed consensus estimates pointing to the addition of 950K but was well above the previous month's upwardly revised 212K (167K reported previously).

Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood – as depicted by strong gains across the global equity markets – also did little to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the AUSD/USD pair. Hence, some follow-through weakness below the 0.7300 mark, towards testing the 0.7275-70 support area, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7335
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 0.7373
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7216
Daily SMA50 0.7096
Daily SMA100 0.6858
Daily SMA200 0.6738
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7414
Previous Daily Low 0.7359
Previous Weekly High 0.7369
Previous Weekly Low 0.715
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7393
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.735
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7327
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7295
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7405
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7437
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.746

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at fresh daily lows. The ADP reported an increase of only 428K private-sector jobs in August, below estimates, yet demand for the greenback persist.

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3350 afer US data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, finding its feet after US ADP NFP missed estimates. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier said the UK refused to guarantee fair competition. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak later.

XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1960 level ahead of US data

Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, rather met with some fresh supply near the $1972 region and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range.

Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market

Time is running out for Bitcoin if it wants to join the upward race of the Ethereum. The King's crown feels the jolts of the Ether which, with overwhelming authority, is holding the positive tone of the market.

WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data

The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.

