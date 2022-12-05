AUD/USD refreshes seven-week high above 0.6850 as RBA sets for further policy tightening

- AUD/USD has been accelerated above 0.6850 amid a cheerful market mood.
- A third consecutive 75 bps rate hike is expected from the RBA.
- Fed’s Evans sees a higher interest rate pace but has favored a deceleration in the interest rate hike pace.
The AUD/USD pair has extended its recovery from 0.6770 to above 0.6850 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset has witnessed stellar buying interest from the market participants as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is all set to tighten its policy further for bringing price stability.
Apart from the RBA’s monetary policy, a positive market mood has also strengthened the Australian Dollar. A sheer decline in safe-haven appeal has dragged the US Dollar Index (DXY) to a fresh five-month low at 104.14. S&P500 futures have turned subdued as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker has proposed a higher interest rate peak despite a slowdown in rate pace. This has also brought a significant recovery in the 10-year US Treasury yields to near 3.53%.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Friday, "We are probably going to have a slightly higher peak to Fed policy rate even as we slow pace of rate hikes," as reported by Reuters.
On the Australian front, RBA Governor Philip Lowe is set to hike its Official Cash rate (OCR) further to trim the inflation rate. In October, the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 6.9% after printing a high of 7.3%. Economists at UOB Group cited, "We are penciling in another 25 basis points (bps) hike at the final monetary policy meeting of the year on 6 Dec, which will take the OCR to 3.10%. This would be the third consecutive 25 bps rate hike by the RBA.
Going forward, investors will keep an eye on Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release on Wednesday. The Australian economy is likely to deliver a decline in the growth rates to 0.7% and 1.8% on a quarter and an annual basis.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6845
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6677
|Daily SMA50
|0.65
|Daily SMA100
|0.6688
|Daily SMA200
|0.6924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6836
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6742
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6845
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.664
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6778
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.694
