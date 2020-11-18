AUD/USD refreshes session tops, retakes 0.7300 mark and beyond

- AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday amid renewed USD selling bias.
- Concerns about surging COVID-19 cases in the US kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
- A softer risk tone might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair managed to rebound around 40 pips from intraday lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 0.7310 region during the early European session.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7270 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from the 0.7340 supply zone. The goodish intraday bounce was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.
Concerns about the potential economic fallout from new coronavirus restrictions in several US states tempered the latest optimism around promising vaccine trials. This, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive and was seen as a key factor driving the AUD/USD pair higher.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 jitters took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets. A softer risk tone might cap the upside for the perceived riskier Australian dollar and warrants caution for bulls.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the 0.7340 supply zone, before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – for some impetus. This, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment – will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7305
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.718
|Daily SMA50
|0.7177
|Daily SMA100
|0.7156
|Daily SMA200
|0.6831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7288
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. Final inflation figures for October are eyed.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
Forex Today: Vaccine optimism fades as covid cases rise, Bitcoin tops $18,000, Brexit eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven yen is in demand as the increase in coronavirus cases outweighs vaccine optimism again. Central bankers also expressed caution.
WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal
WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.