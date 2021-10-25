AUD/USD refreshes session tops, eyeing to reclaim 0.7500 mark

AUD/USD regained positive traction on Monday amid a subdued USD price action.

The dominant risk-on mood also acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie.

Elevated US bond yields helped the USD losses and should cap gains for the major.

The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just below the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

Following the previous session's good two-way price swings, the AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and was supported by a combination of factors. The dominant risk-on mood in the markets was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven greenback and acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie.

Apart from this, the USD downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and remained cushioned amid elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that the US central bank remains on track to begin tapering its bond purchases soon.

Moreover, the markets have been pricing in the prospects for an interest rate hike in 2022 amid fears about a faster than expected rise in inflation. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair and positioning for an extension of the recent bullish move witnessed over the past one month or so.

Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key releases of the quarterly Australian consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. This, along with the Advance US Q3 GDP report on Thursday, will play a key role in influencing the AUD/USD pair and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move.

In the meantime, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch