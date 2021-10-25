AUD/USD refreshes session tops, eyeing to reclaim 0.7500 mark

- AUD/USD regained positive traction on Monday amid a subdued USD price action.
- The dominant risk-on mood also acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie.
- Elevated US bond yields helped the USD losses and should cap gains for the major.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just below the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
Following the previous session's good two-way price swings, the AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and was supported by a combination of factors. The dominant risk-on mood in the markets was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven greenback and acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie.
Apart from this, the USD downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and remained cushioned amid elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that the US central bank remains on track to begin tapering its bond purchases soon.
Moreover, the markets have been pricing in the prospects for an interest rate hike in 2022 amid fears about a faster than expected rise in inflation. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair and positioning for an extension of the recent bullish move witnessed over the past one month or so.
Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key releases of the quarterly Australian consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. This, along with the Advance US Q3 GDP report on Thursday, will play a key role in influencing the AUD/USD pair and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7491
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.7464
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7345
|Daily SMA50
|0.7318
|Daily SMA100
|0.74
|Daily SMA200
|0.7563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7513
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7452
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7547
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7416
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7561
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near mid-1.1600s after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory around 1.1650 as investors don't seem to be paying much attention to the soft German IFO data. The dollar remains on the back foot but losses are limited by rising T-bond yields.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800
XAU/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Monday near $1,800. Gold posts the gains for the fifth straight session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains
SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.