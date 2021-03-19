AUD/USD refreshes session tops, around 0.7765 region amid softer USD

- A modest USD pullback assisted AUD/USD to attract some dip-buying near the 0.7725 region.
- Retreating US bond yields were seen as a key factor that kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
- Upbeat US economic outlook should help limit the USD downside and cap gains for the major.
The AUD/USD pair managed to rebound around 40 pips from intraday lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 0.7765 region during the early European session.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from mid-0.7800s, or monthly tops and witnessed some selling through the early part of the trading action on Friday. Disappointing Australian Retail Sales data and a softer risk tone were seen as key factors that exerted some pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
However, a modest US dollar pullback helped limit any further losses, rather assisted the AUD/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 0.7725 region. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated from over one-year tops set on Thursday, which, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
Apart from this, a goodish rebound in the US equity futures acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback and provided an additional lift to the perceived riskier aussie. That said, the optimistic outlook for the US economy should continue to underpin the USD and cap any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair.
The Fed added to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery and predicted a V-shaped recovery this year. Moreover, policymakers did not show any discomfort from the recent surge in long-term borrowing cost. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields, which should also lend some support to the USD.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Friday. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further gains for the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7787
|Daily SMA50
|0.7742
|Daily SMA100
|0.7591
|Daily SMA200
|0.7351
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.785
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7748
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7801
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7621
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid dollar's weakness
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.