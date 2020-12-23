AUD/USD refreshes session tops, around 0.7575 region amid notable USD weakness

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to regain positive traction on Wednesday.
  • Renewed USD selling remained supportive amid a modest bounce in the equity markets.
  • Bulls might wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.7600 mark before placing fresh bets.

The AUD/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 0.7575 region during the early European session and recovered a major part of the overnight losses.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and was being supported by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Despite concerns about the discovery of a new fast-spreading coronavirus variant, the greenback struggled to capitalize on this week's rebound from over two-and-half-year lows. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors driving the AUD/USD pair higher through the first half of the trading action.

Meanwhile, the market reaction to the US President Donald Trump's threat not to sign a long-awaited $892 billion coronavirus relief bill turned out to be short-lived. This was evident from a goodish rebound in the US equity futures, which provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie and remained supportive of the AUD/USD pair's uptick.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden move up over the past hour or so could also be attributed to some technical buying above the 0.7550-55 horizontal resistance. It, however, remains to be seen if the AUD/USD pair is able to build on the momentum or struggles to move back above the 0.7600 mark, or weekly tops touched at the beginning of this week.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – for a fresh impetus. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and US stimulus headlines, will further influence the USD price dynamics.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7565
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 0.7525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7473
Daily SMA50 0.7301
Daily SMA100 0.7255
Daily SMA200 0.6944
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7592
Previous Daily Low 0.7516
Previous Weekly High 0.764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7506
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7545
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7563
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7497
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7469
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7421
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7572
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.762
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7648

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

