- AUD/USD takes offers to poke the lowest levels since July 19.
- Australia Private Capital Expenditure, Housing data joined downbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI to favor bears.
- Recession woes, China concerns propel risk-off mood, strong yields add strength to the US dollar’s demand.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, second-tier jobs data may entertain traders ahead of US NFP, risk catalysts are essential too.
AUD/USD drops to the fresh 1.5-month low around 0.6800 as bears cheer downbeat Aussie data and risk-off mood during Thursday’s Asian session. That said, the Aussie pair’s latest weakness could also be linked to the negative concerns surrounding the major customer China.
China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI marked the lowest prints in three months while suggesting a contraction in activities with 49.5 figure, versus 50.2 expected and 50.4 prior.
Elsewhere, Australia’s Home Loans slumped by -7.0% in July versus -3.0% forecast and -3.3% prior. On the same line is the Investment Lending for Homes for the said month, -11.2% compared to -6.3%. It should be noted that the Aussie Private Capital Expenditure repeated the previous contraction of 0.3% during the second quarter (Q2), down from hopes of a 1.5% upside.
Talking about the risk, the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed a two-month high of around 3.21%, while the two-year bond coupons jumped to the highest levels since 2007, near 3.51% at the latest. Also portraying the sour sentiment is the S&P 500 Futures’ 0.36% intraday fall to the lowest levels since late July, at 3,930 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the chatters surrounding another ship blocking the moves in Suez Canal joined pessimism over China’s covid conditions, downbeat statistics and skirmishes with the US over Taiwan appear to weigh on the market sentiment of late. Recently, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen mentioned that Taiwan wants to expand its semiconductor industry collaboration with the US.
Given the Fed policymakers’ latest hawkish mood, despite mixed data, AUD/USD bears are likely to keep reins as updates from China are also grim. However, today’s US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August, expected 52.8 versus 52.0 prior, could entertain the traders ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of May’s low, near 0.6830 directs AUD/USD bears towards early July’s bottom around 0.6760. Alternatively, a downward sloping support-turned-resistance line from early August, close to 0.6850, will join the 0.6830 hurdle to probe the pair’s corrective pullback.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6812
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|0.6841
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6956
|Daily SMA50
|0.6911
|Daily SMA100
|0.701
|Daily SMA200
|0.7127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6905
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly High
|0.701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6931
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6956
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0050 as dollar eases ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.0050, as the US dollar bulls take a breather despite risk-aversion and firmer Treasury yields. The downside in the pair appears capped, courtesy of hawkish ECB rate hike expectations. US ISM PMI next in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.1600 on the road to recovery
GBP/USD is trading around 1.1600, reversing from over two-year lows in the European session. The US dollar loses upside traction even though Treasury yields stay firmer on hawkish Fed bets. UK growth and political woes weigh on the pound.
Gold bears flirt with $1,700 ahead of US PMI, NFP Premium
Gold price holds lower ground near $1,707, after refreshing the 1.5-month low, during the early European morning on Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal appears to struggle between the technical signals and the fundamentals.
Can Dogecoin price rally amid opposing on-chain metrics?
Dogecoin price is drifting slowly down to a stable support floor that could potentially provide a reversal point and the start of a new uptrend.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Slowing growth or recession? Premium
The US Institute for Supply Management will release the August Manufacturing PMI on Thursday, September 1. The index is expected to have declined from 52.8 in July to 52, hinting at slowing economic progress but signaling expansion.