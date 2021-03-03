AUD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.7750 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, Trade Balance

- AUD/USD extends the previous day’s losses from weekly top.
- RBA failed to entertain markets but Treasury yields stole the show.
- Risk-off heavies the quote ahead of final readings of key data.
AUD/USD holds lower ground around mid-0.7700s during the early Asian session on Thursday. The risk barometer recently refreshed intraday low as market sentiment stretched the previous day’s downbeat mood. Though, the bears are chained ahead of Aussie Retail Sales and trade data for January.
It's worth mentioning that the Aussie PM Morrison's comments to rollout AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday and China Security Journal's statements suggesting no strong jump in the rates during the short-term couldn't please AUD/USD buyers.
The escalating talks over the US covid stimulus and already announced UK budget rekindled reflation fears on Thursday. Also weighed on the mood could be chatters from the ECB suggesting no serious need to tame the bond bears.
Furthermore, House cancellation of a session on Thursday, following the news of a plot to shake Capitol Hill again, joined China-linked hackers’ cyberattack on Microsoft’s email server to exert a fresh burden on the risks.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red while the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied towards regaining the 1.50% mark. Further, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.25% by the press time.
Moving on, Australia’s final prints of January month Retail Sales and Trade Balance, expected 0.6% MoM and 6500M, versus 0.6% and 6785M prior, should offer immediate direction to the AUD/USD prices. However, major attention should be given to the risk barometers as US fiscal relief news will be the key to watch ahead of today’s speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Technical analysis
The reversal from 10-day SMA, at 0.7835 now, directs AUD/USD towards breaking an ascending trend line from early November, at 0.7740 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7755
|Today Daily Change
|-73 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93%
|Today daily open
|0.7828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7773
|Daily SMA50
|0.7725
|Daily SMA100
|0.7513
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7838
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7736
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8008
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7865
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades sub-0.7800 amid yields' return
US Treasury yields came back under the spotlight, resuming their advances after the ECB said it sees no need to intervene in bonds’ markets. AUD/USD trades around 0.7790 as yields support to the greenback.
EUR/USD retreats to stabilize around 1.2060
The EUR/USD pair advanced to 1.2112 but retreated amid the renewed dollar’s demand on resurgent government bond yields. Attention now shifts to US employment-related data.
Gold bears eye sub-$1,700 area amid strong yields, US dollar
Gold remains pressured near nine-month low, fades bounce off $1,702. Bond bears return amid optimism concerning US stimulus and vaccine power, comments from ECB add to the Treasury yield rally. American covid aid package, Fed’s Powell eyed amid a light calendar in Asia.
Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% explosion towards $0.07
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for the past two days and inside a downtrend since its new all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. Now, the favorite canine-cryptocurrency is ready for a new leg up.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.