AUD/USD: Refreshes intraday low below 0.7650 amid covid fears in Australia

- AUD/USD sellers attack lower end of short-term trading range.
- Australia marks eight new covid cases after Brisbane went on a three-day lockdown the previous day.
- Ex-RBA official suggests more bond buying, AU-US bond moves suggest further weakness for AUD/USD.
- Risk catalysts will keep the driver’s seat amid light calendar ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
AUD/USD fails to keep the spike to the day’s high of 0.7642 as it recently dropped to 0.7628, intraday low, amid early Tuesday. Although the US dollar moves could largely be traced to the pair’s recent weakness, the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence in Brisbane and following lockdown also exert downside pressure.
Following a three-day lockdown announcement, Brisbane witnesses eight new cases of the virus out of which six were found as connected to the initially reported first transmission. Hence, the authorities are searching for clues for the rest two cases and their infection roots.
Elsewhere, former board member of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) John Edwards said, via Bloomberg, “I think we are heading towards 80 US cent. It'll be awkward for us if it goes much over 80 U.S. cents and that means that the RBA has got to stay in the bond-buying business for quite a while.” On the contrary, the AU-US bond spread battles the ex-RBA official’s analysis while suggesting a $0.74 price, per an Economist and Strategist Robert Rennie.
Talking about risks, the US-China tussles keep escalating as the Western friends eye for stronger cooperation. Also on the negative side could be the covid woes in Europe and the US moves to make it easier for diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials, per the Financial Times (FT).
Meanwhile, chatters around US President Biden’s $3.0 trillion infrastructure plan join mixed sentiment concerning vaccinations and the pre-NFP trading lull amid a light calendar week weigh on the market sentiment.
It’s worth mentioning that Australia’s weekly consumer confidence grew past 110.4 prior to 112.3, per the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures seesaw between mild gains and losses while the US dollar index (DXY) bulls catch a breather around the yearly top marked the previous day. Further, US 10-year Treasury yield trims early Asian session losses while taking rounds to 1.71% by the press time.
Looking forward, covid headlines and the US dollar moves will be the key for AUD/USD traders to watch. Also important are news concerning China and US stimulus.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond 100-day SMA, around 0.7620 by the press time, enables AUD/USD bulls to eye the 0.7700 threshold during further recovery from the key 0.7557-62 support-zone comprising lows marked since December 28, 2020.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7633
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7714
|Daily SMA50
|0.773
|Daily SMA100
|0.7624
|Daily SMA200
|0.7378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7614
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7758
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.776
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears catch a breather below 1.1800 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD fades recovery moves from multi-day low while easing to 1.1768 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The currency major refreshed the yearly low the previous day as the US dollar benefited from the bond rout.
GBP/USD: Eyes to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
Dogecoin price fading without the celebrity hype
DOGE price is frustrating the bullish narrative and making the grand forecast of $1 by the end of 2021 look impossible. Ascending triangle has finally resolved to the downside. DOGE RSI still not at an oversold reading on the daily chart.
GBP/USD: Eyes to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout
Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.