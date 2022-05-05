- AUD/USD met with a fresh supply on Thursday and eroded a major part of the overnight gains.
- The prospects for a further tightening by the Fed revived the USD demand and exerted pressure.
- Concerns about the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China further undermined the Australian dollar.
The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early North American session and fell to a fresh daily low, around the 0.7165-0.7160 region in the last hour.
Having struggled to move back above the 100-day SMA, the AUD/USD pair met with fresh supply on Thursday and snapped a two-day winning streak to a near two-week high. A combination of supporting factors assisted the US dollar to make a solid comeback and reversed the previous day's post-FOMC slump. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the major.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday downplayed the possibility of more aggressive policy tightening, though stated that policymakers were ready to approve 50 bps rate hikes at upcoming meetings. Moreover, the markets are pricing in a further 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022. This was evident from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped revive the USD demand.
This, along with concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and strict lockdowns in China, further benefitted the safe-haven buck, which seemed rather unaffected by a rise in the US Initial Jobless Claims. On the other hand, the disappointing release of China's Caixin Services PMI, along with softer Australian trade data, also contributed to driving flows away from the China-proxy aussie.
It would now be interesting to see if the AUD/USD pair is able to attract any buying at lower levels or prolongs the intraday rejection slide from a technically significant moving average. Some follow-through selling would suggest that this week's bounce from a three-month low has run its course and set the stage for the resumption of the prior downtrend witnessed over the past one month or so.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7175
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|0.7262
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7294
|Daily SMA50
|0.7347
|Daily SMA100
|0.7262
|Daily SMA200
|0.7285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7266
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7088
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7257
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7323
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7384
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7501
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades at lowest level in nearly two years below 1.2400
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in nearly two years below 1.2400. The renewed dollar strength on surging US Treasury bond yields and the Bank of England's (BOE) gloomy growth outlook fuel the pair's upside on Thursday.
EUR/USD stays deep in red near 1.0550
EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday as the greenback continues to erase the losses it suffered during the FOMC press conference on Wednesday. The risk-averse market environment and the more-than-3% increase in the 10-year US yield provide a boost to the dollar.
Gold retreats below $1,900 as US yields push higher
Gold has lost its recovery momentum and erased a large portion of its daily gains in the early American session on Thursday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 3% on the day, XAU/USD is edging lower toward $1,890.
Luxury fashion brand Gucci to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu as payment
In a pro-crypto move, high-end Italian fashion brand Gucci has revealed plans to accept payment in ten cryptocurrencies and five stablecoins. The fashion giant plans to extend its services to 111 stores in North America.
What to expect from Block Q1 results?
Square – sorry make that Block (SQ) – earnings are out after the close on Thursday. Investors will look for clues on whether it is time to reenter the high-growth name which has seen its stock price fall sharply in 2022.