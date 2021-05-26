AUD/USD refreshes daily highs near 0.7800 amid softer USD, upbeat market mood

  • AUD/USD posts remarkable gains in the Asian session.
  • Uptick in US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood, fails to lift the dollar.
  • Upbeat economic data, higher commodity prices favor the Aussie.

The AUD/USD pair edges higher on Wednesday, staging a remarkable comeback from the previous day’s dull market movement. 

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7781, up 0.36% for the day.

On the economic data, the Australian Construction Output rose 2.4% in Q1, against the market consensus at 2.2%. The Westpac- Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index grew at 0.2% in April. The readings indicate a pick-up in the economic activities that boosted the aussie sentiment.

In addition to that, rising commodity prices, as gold surpasses the $1900 mark added to the optimism of growth and reflects a rebound in the economy across regions as consumption increases. 

Having said that, rising coronavirus cases in Victoria, the second-most populous state in Australia could call for a ‘snap lockdown’.This could negatively impact the prospects for more gains for the perceived riskier aussie.

On the other hand, the US dollar index remains depressed near the multi-month lows at 89.60. The Fed continued to downplay the inflation fears and referred to the fear as ‘transitory’. The remarks dulled the prospects of rate hike expectations in the June policy meeting. This, in turn, drives the US benchmark 10-year yields lower at 1.57% keeping investors away from the US dollar.

It should be noted that S&P 500 Futures trades higher at 4,198 with 0.30% gains for the day, which points to improved risk sentiment.

As for now, market participants eagerly await the release of US Durable Goods, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Initial jobless claims, and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data to gauge the market sentiment.

AUD/USD Additional Levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7781
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 0.7751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7765
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7729
Daily SMA200 0.7515
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7777
Previous Daily Low 0.7732
Previous Weekly High 0.7814
Previous Weekly Low 0.771
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7749
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.776
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.773
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7709
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7686
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7798
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7819

 

 

EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session. 

AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7800, jumping in tandem with the kiwi, following RBNZ's status-quo. Upbeat Australian Construction Output and a pause in the US dollar's rebound add to the upside. Fedspeak eyed. 

EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.

