AUD/USD refreshes daily highs near 0.7800 amid softer USD, upbeat market mood

- AUD/USD posts remarkable gains in the Asian session.
- Uptick in US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood, fails to lift the dollar.
- Upbeat economic data, higher commodity prices favor the Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair edges higher on Wednesday, staging a remarkable comeback from the previous day’s dull market movement.
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7781, up 0.36% for the day.
On the economic data, the Australian Construction Output rose 2.4% in Q1, against the market consensus at 2.2%. The Westpac- Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index grew at 0.2% in April. The readings indicate a pick-up in the economic activities that boosted the aussie sentiment.
In addition to that, rising commodity prices, as gold surpasses the $1900 mark added to the optimism of growth and reflects a rebound in the economy across regions as consumption increases.
Having said that, rising coronavirus cases in Victoria, the second-most populous state in Australia could call for a ‘snap lockdown’.This could negatively impact the prospects for more gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
On the other hand, the US dollar index remains depressed near the multi-month lows at 89.60. The Fed continued to downplay the inflation fears and referred to the fear as ‘transitory’. The remarks dulled the prospects of rate hike expectations in the June policy meeting. This, in turn, drives the US benchmark 10-year yields lower at 1.57% keeping investors away from the US dollar.
It should be noted that S&P 500 Futures trades higher at 4,198 with 0.30% gains for the day, which points to improved risk sentiment.
As for now, market participants eagerly await the release of US Durable Goods, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Initial jobless claims, and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data to gauge the market sentiment.
AUD/USD Additional Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7781
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.7751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7765
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.776
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.
GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session.
AUD/USD jumps in tandem with kiwi, nears 0.7800
AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7800, jumping in tandem with the kiwi, following RBNZ's status-quo. Upbeat Australian Construction Output and a pause in the US dollar's rebound add to the upside. Fedspeak eyed.
SafeMoon may be on the cusp of a 90% rally
SafeMoon price declined close to 80% from May 12 to the May 19 low, highlighted by an intra-day decline of 70% on May 19 provoked by Chinese regulatory announcements. SAFEMOON volume profile underlying the pattern is not textbook.
EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.