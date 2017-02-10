AUD/USD: Reduced risk of AUD spike higher as bias shifts to range trading - Westpac

The long term channel break failed to gain traction and daily patterns suggest that, after a possible interim rebound, AUD may establish a 0.73-0.78 range, according to Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac.

Key Quotes

“Near term slippage could extend to 0.7725-50 (possibly even 0.7630-40), but a corrective rebound into the 0.79’s looks likely first (0.80 to act as key upside pivot).”

“Weekly

Momentum faltered and will weigh on AUD into 4Q. Consolidation could continue around the channel break but bias is for broader range trading to develop

Even if dips are contained, subsequent AUD gains are likely to be capped/limited as the bias for deeper range-defining pullbacks becomes more decisive”

“Monthly