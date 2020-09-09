AUD/USD: Recovery stalls at 0.7230, follows S&P 500 futures

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Aussie bulls lose steam as dollar holds ground.
  • Tepid risk tone, gold weakness weigh on the spot.
  • AUD/USD tracks the moves in the S&P 500 futures.

With the US dollar clinging onto the previous gains, AUD/USD’s recovery from two-week lows of 0.7193 falters at 0.7230 heading into early European trading.

The latest retracement in the aussie can be partly attributed to the renewed weakness in gold and oil prices. Gold returns to the lower bound of the recent trading range while oil drops nearly 1% to hover below $36.50.

Meanwhile, the bulls are also hurt by the risk-off mood, which extends into the European morning, as the traders hit their desks and react to the negative news on the vaccine trials. Late Tuesday, Astra Zeneca halted its vaccine trials, citing side-effects with inflammation in the spinal cord.

The ongoing US-Sino and Australia-China tensions also exacerbate the broader market risk-aversion. Investors weigh in the US’ plans to ban cotton and tomato imports from China’s Xinxiang province over the forced labor issue.

On the Sino-Australian front, the Global Times reported, “staff from the Australian intelligence agency recently raided the residences of Chinese journalists in Australia.”

Amid negative sentiment, the higher-yielding aussie follows the moves in the S&P 500 futures. The US futures also paused its recovery and returned to the red zone around the 3330 region.

Looking ahead, the spot will remain at the mercy of the risk trends and dollar dynamics amid a lack of significant US economic releases.

AUD/USD Technical levels

The bears now look to test the round figure of 0.7200, below which the 0.7141 50-DMA could be tested. To the upside, a clearance of the 0.7230 hurdle, the daily high could open doors towards the 5-DMA barrier at 0.7250.  

AUD/USD Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7212
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.7214
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7241
Daily SMA50 0.7136
Daily SMA100 0.6906
Daily SMA200 0.675
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7309
Previous Daily Low 0.721
Previous Weekly High 0.7416
Previous Weekly Low 0.7222
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7248
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7271
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7179
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7145
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.708
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7279
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7344
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7379

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks

GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism

EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism

EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.

EUR/USD News

Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone

Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone

A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.

Gold News

Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?

Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?

Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.

Read more

WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API

WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API

Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures