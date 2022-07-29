- AUD/USD fell from multi-week highs around 0.7031 and tumbled on risk-off impulse in the FX markets.
- Fed’s Bostic: FOMC needs to do more in terms of interest rates, the US is not in a recession.
- The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge gives the green light for another rate hike.
The Australian dollar slides vs. the greenback, after hitting a daily high at 0.7031 but higher than estimated US inflation figures, triggered a U-turn in the FX space, with safe-haven peers leading the pack. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6976.
AUD/USD falls on risk-off impulse in the FX markets after a high US PCE reading
The AUD/USD is trading below its opening price as investors reassess the Fed decision. On Wednesday, bulls were everywhere, with global equities rallying as if the Federal Reserve paused or cut rates. The Fed indeed acknowledged that production and spending “softened” but did not signal that they would pause.
In fact, on Friday, the Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he is convinced that the Fed is “going to have to do more in terms of interest-rate moves.” Bostic said he does not think the country is in a recession after Thursday’s weaker-than-estimated Advanced GDP for the second quarter came at -0.9%.
In the meantime, US inflation figures reported earlier reinforced what Bostic said. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s favorite gauge for inflation, rose 1% MoM and is up 6.8% YoY vs. estimations of 6.7%. The so-called core PCE, which extracts volatile items, increased from 4.7% foreseen to 4.8% YoY.
Therefore, the AUD/USD reaction to the headline pushed the pair downwards towards its daily low at 0.6911, 100 pips from its highs, though it has bounced back and is approaching its opening price. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index remains negative in the day, down 0.13%, sitting at 106.074.
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden and his counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, had a face-to-face meeting and directed teams to follow up. The lifting of tariffs on China’s products was not discussed, as they focused on Taiwan.
Another reason that would cap the AUD/USD gains is that China’s foreign trade is facing higher risks, according to China’s Commerce Minister. He added that the second-half trade growth is not optimistic.
Earlier in the Asian session, the Australian docket featured the Producer Price Index for the Q2 on its annual reading, which increased by 5.6%, more than the 4.9% estimated, giving enough ammunition to the Reserve Bank of Australia to continue hiking rates.
What to watch
Next week, the US economic docket will feature S&P Global and ISM Manufacturing PMIs for July on its final reading. The Australian calendar will unveil the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), Interest Rate Decision, where the bank is expected to hike 50 bps from 1.35% to 1.85%.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6976
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6855
|Daily SMA50
|0.6972
|Daily SMA100
|0.7126
|Daily SMA200
|0.7178
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7015
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6954
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6978
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6788
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!