AUD/USD recovers modestly from daily lows, steadies around 0.7750

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD remains on track to snap two-day winning streak.
  • US Dollar Index clings to daily gains around 89.90.
  • Rising US Treasury bond yields continue to help USD gather strength.

The AUD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in two days at 0.7725 in the early American session on Thursday before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.63% on a daily basis at 0.7752.

DXY preserves its bullish momentum

The USD's market valuation remains the primary diver of AUD/USD's movements. Supported by the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to 89.96 on Thursday. After gaining more than 8% on Wednesday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its rally and rose to its highest level since March at 1.088%. Upbeat data from the US seems to have provided an additional boost to the USD as well.

Earlier in the day, the ISM reported that the Services PMI in December improved to 57.2 from 55.9 in November, showing that the economic activity in the service continued to expand at a strong pace despite lockdowns. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.4% at 89.88 and the 10-year T-bond yield is advancing 3.57% at 1.08%.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Friday and the greenback's performance is likely to continue to impact AUD/USD.

In the meantime, the risk-positive market environment, as reflected by impressive gains seen in Wall Street's main indexes, is helping the AUD show some resilience against the USD for the time being. Currently, the S&P 500 Index is trading at fresh all-time highs above 3,800, rising 1.45% on the day.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7754
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 0.7799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7618
Daily SMA50 0.7424
Daily SMA100 0.7308
Daily SMA200 0.7037
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.782
Previous Daily Low 0.7732
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7766
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7748
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7835
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7872
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

