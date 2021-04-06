AUD/USD recovers modestly before testing 0.7600, stays deep in the red

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD erased a large portion of Monday's gains.
  • RBA left is monetary policy settings unchanged as expected.
  • US Dollar Index rebounds as US stock index futures trade in the negative territory.

After touching its highest level in five days at 0.7661 on Monday, the AUD/USD pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and dropped to a daily low of 0.7606 during the European session on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.38% on a daily basis at 0.7620.

USD's market valuation continues to drive AUD/USD movements

Following its April meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it left its official cash rate (OCR) unadjusted at a record low of 0.10% as expected and failed to trigger a market reaction.

The RBA didn't make any changes to the parameters for the government bond purchase programme either. "Board will not increase cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target range," the bank further reiterated in its policy statement. 

On the other hand, the greenback, which struggled to find demand at the start of the week amid risk flows, is staying relatively resilient against its rivals on Tuesday and making it tough for AUD/USD to regain traction. Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.2% on the day at 92.75. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the poor performance of US stock index futures seems to be helping the USD gather strength. 

Later in the day, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and the JOLTS Job Openings data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. On Wednesday, Commonwealth Bank Services PMI and Composite PMI data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7622
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 0.7644
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7683
Daily SMA50 0.7718
Daily SMA100 0.7641
Daily SMA200 0.7396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7661
Previous Daily Low 0.7598
Previous Weekly High 0.7694
Previous Weekly Low 0.7531
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7637
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7622
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7608
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7571
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7544
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7671
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7698
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7735

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

