AUD/USD recovers losses after Australian inflation data

- AUD/USD jumps 16 pips on upbeat Aussie inflation data.
- Australia's CPI ticked higher to 1.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, as expected.
- The trimmed mean CPI, the RBA's preferred measure, matched estimates.
The bid tone around the AUD strengthened, helping the AUD/USD pair recover losses after Australia's third-quarter inflation ticked higher as expected.
Australia's annualized consumer price index inched up slightly to 1.7% from 1.6% in three months to September. On a quarterly basis, the inflation decelerated slightly to 0.5% from the previous quarter's 0.6%.
The headline CPI was tipped to increase by 0.5% for the quarter and 1.7% over the year.
The trimmed mean CPI measure – the RBA’s preferred gauge of tracking underlying price pressures – increased 1.6% year-on-year and 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, as expected.
The uptick in the annualized inflation figure will likely force markets to price out the prospect of a further rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in November. Ahead of the inflation report, the implied probability of a 25 basis point cut to the cash rate in November stood at just 14%. Meanwhile, for the first time, the market is no longer priced for a 25 basis point cut in the first half of 2020.
The AUD, therefore, could continue to gain altitude during the day ahead. As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6865, having recovered by 16 pips from the low of 0.6849 following the release of the Aussie CPI data.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6851
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6792
|Daily SMA50
|0.679
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6959
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6872
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6834
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6884
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6808
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6917
