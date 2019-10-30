AUD/USD recovers losses after Australian inflation data

AUD/USD jumps 16 pips on upbeat Aussie inflation data.

Australia's CPI ticked higher to 1.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, as expected.

The trimmed mean CPI, the RBA's preferred measure, matched estimates.

The bid tone around the AUD strengthened, helping the AUD/USD pair recover losses after Australia's third-quarter inflation ticked higher as expected.

Australia's annualized consumer price index inched up slightly to 1.7% from 1.6% in three months to September. On a quarterly basis, the inflation decelerated slightly to 0.5% from the previous quarter's 0.6%.

The headline CPI was tipped to increase by 0.5% for the quarter and 1.7% over the year.

The trimmed mean CPI measure – the RBA’s preferred gauge of tracking underlying price pressures – increased 1.6% year-on-year and 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, as expected.

The uptick in the annualized inflation figure will likely force markets to price out the prospect of a further rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in November. Ahead of the inflation report, the implied probability of a 25 basis point cut to the cash rate in November stood at just 14%. Meanwhile, for the first time, the market is no longer priced for a 25 basis point cut in the first half of 2020.

The AUD, therefore, could continue to gain altitude during the day ahead. As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6865, having recovered by 16 pips from the low of 0.6849 following the release of the Aussie CPI data.

Technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6851 Today Daily Change -0.0013 Today Daily Change % -0.19 Today daily open 0.6864 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6792 Daily SMA50 0.679 Daily SMA100 0.685 Daily SMA200 0.6959 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6872 Previous Daily Low 0.6834 Previous Weekly High 0.6884 Previous Weekly Low 0.6808 Previous Monthly High 0.6895 Previous Monthly Low 0.6687 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6858 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6849 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6842 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6819 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6804 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.688 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6895 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6917



