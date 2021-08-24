AUD/USD recovers further from YTD lows, holds comfortably above 0.7200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained follow-through traction on Tuesday and moved further away from YTD lows.
  • A generally positive risk tone benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a weaker greenback.
  • The upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near three-day tops, around the 0.7230-35 region.

The pair built on the previous day's solid bounce from the vicinity of YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark and gain some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The risk-on impulse, along with the prevalent US dollar selling bias turned out to be key factors that provided a modest lift to the AUD/USD pair.

Investors drew comfort after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which, in turn, undermined demand for the safe-haven greenback and acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie.

Meanwhile, worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery eased fears about an imminent tapering of asset purchases by the Fed. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the USD's ongoing retracement slide from a nine-and-half-month high touched last Friday.

The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, investors might refrain from placing fresh USD bearish bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. This warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the second-tier releases of New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index. The data might do little to provide any meaningful impetus, though the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7232
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 0.721
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7322
Daily SMA50 0.742
Daily SMA100 0.7578
Daily SMA200 0.7609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7219
Previous Daily Low 0.7119
Previous Weekly High 0.7373
Previous Weekly Low 0.7106
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7083
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7246
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7282
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7346

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds

GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark

Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole Symposium is the key.

Gold News

Bitcoin price readies for another leg up amid low transaction levels

Bitcoin price readies for another leg up amid low transaction levels

Bitcoin price rally toward $50,000 has interestingly not yielded any positive sentiment around the leading digital asset. Bitcoin transactions have reached a historic low as the bellwether cryptocurrency continued its rally.

Read more

Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash

Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash

August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures