  • AUD/USD gained some positive traction on Monday amid modest USD weakness.
  • The recent fall in the US bond yields, a positive risk tone weighed on the greenback.
  • Repositioning trade ahead of the RBA decision on Tuesday further extended support.

The AUD/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on Friday's late rebound from the 0.6765-0.6760 region, or its lowest level since June 2020. The recovery momentum extended through the first half of the European session and lifted spot prices back above the mid-0.6800s.

Against the backdrop of the recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields, signs of stability in the financial markets acted as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the risk-sensitive aussie. Apart from this, some repositioning trade ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting on Tuesday prompted traders to lighten their bearish bets around the AUD/USD pair.

That said, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and growing recession fears should act as a tailwind for the greenback. This, along with sinking commodity prices should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the resources-linked Australian dollar. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further gains.

The US markets will remain closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day. Hence, the focus will remain on the RBA policy decision, scheduled to be announced during the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders will further take cues from the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes on Wednesday. Apart from this, the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday will help determine the near-term trajectory for the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6854
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 0.6815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6985
Daily SMA50 0.7043
Daily SMA100 0.72
Daily SMA200 0.7223
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6906
Previous Daily Low 0.6764
Previous Weekly High 0.6965
Previous Weekly Low 0.6764
Previous Monthly High 0.7283
Previous Monthly Low 0.685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6818
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.675
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6686
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6608
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7035

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

