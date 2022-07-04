- AUD/USD gained some positive traction on Monday amid modest USD weakness.
- The recent fall in the US bond yields, a positive risk tone weighed on the greenback.
- Repositioning trade ahead of the RBA decision on Tuesday further extended support.
The AUD/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on Friday's late rebound from the 0.6765-0.6760 region, or its lowest level since June 2020. The recovery momentum extended through the first half of the European session and lifted spot prices back above the mid-0.6800s.
Against the backdrop of the recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields, signs of stability in the financial markets acted as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the risk-sensitive aussie. Apart from this, some repositioning trade ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting on Tuesday prompted traders to lighten their bearish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
That said, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and growing recession fears should act as a tailwind for the greenback. This, along with sinking commodity prices should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the resources-linked Australian dollar. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further gains.
The US markets will remain closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day. Hence, the focus will remain on the RBA policy decision, scheduled to be announced during the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders will further take cues from the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes on Wednesday. Apart from this, the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday will help determine the near-term trajectory for the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6854
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|0.6815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.7043
|Daily SMA100
|0.72
|Daily SMA200
|0.7223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6906
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6764
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory near mid-1.0400s despite disappointing data releases. Producer inflation in the euro area rose at a softer pace than expected in May and investor confidence deteriorated sharply in July. US stock and bond markets will remain closed on July 4th.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2100 on improving mood
GBP/USD stays afloat above 1.2100 on Monday with the greenback struggling to find demand in the risk-positive market environment. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 105.00 and the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up more than 1%.
Gold eyes $1,798 and $1,794 as next downside targets
Gold Price returns to the red zone despite weaker US Treasury yields. Markets remain cautious ahead of the Fed Minutes and an impending death cross. XAUUSD could resume sell-off below $1,800 amid light trading conditions.
Cryptos at risk following KuCoin insolvency rumors
Bitcoin price has been ranging since June 18, but rumors of insolvency have been spreading on multiple popular platforms in the industry. KuCoin is at the center of bankruptcy rumors.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!