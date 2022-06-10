Furthermore, the recent rally in crude oil prices to a three-month high further ramped up inflation fears and fueled speculations that the Fed would tighten its policy at a faster pace. Hence, the crucial US CPI report would influence the Fed's monetary policy tightening path. This would drive the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.

The USD was seen consolidating the overnight gains to a three-week top as traders preferred to wait for the release of the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. Investors remain concerned that the global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 restriction in China would push consumer prices even higher.

As investors digested the ECB's hawkish forward guidance and looked past softer Chinese inflation figures, signs of stability in the financial markets extended support to the risk-sensitive aussie . Apart from this, subdued US dollar price action was seen as another factor that assisted the AUD/USD pair to gain some positive traction on the last day of the week.

The AUD/USD pair staged a modest recovery from sub-0.7100 levels, or a two-week low touched earlier this Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. The pair built on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 0.7125-0.7130 region in the last hour.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.