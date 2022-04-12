- AUD/USD staged a goodish rebound from the multi-week low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Rising commodities turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the resources-linked aussie.
- The intraday uptick got an additional lift following the mixed release of the US CPI report.
The AUD/USD pair built on its intraday recovery move through the early North American session and shot to a fresh daily high, above mid-0.7400s post-US CPI report.
Having shown some resilience below the 0.7400 mark, the AUD/USD pair staged a goodish recovery from the three-week low touched earlier this Tuesday and snapped a four-day losing streak. The prospects for more sanctions on Russia pushed commodity prices higher, which turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the resources-linked Australian dollar.
On the other hand, the US dollar eased a bit from the highest level since May 2020 following the mixed release of the US consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI accelerated to 8.4% YoY in March from the 7.9% previous. This, however, was negated by a slight disappointment from the core reading, which rose to 6.5% as against 6.6% expected.
Nevertheless, the data reinforced market bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and a 50 bps rate hike at the next two policy meetings. This, along with concerns that the recent surge in commodity prices will put upward pressure on the already high inflation, should act as a tailwind for the US Treasury bond yields and the buck.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of the USD bulls, warranting some caution for aggressive traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a temporary bottom near the 0.7400 round figure and positioning for any meaningful upside.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7434
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.7418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7458
|Daily SMA50
|0.731
|Daily SMA100
|0.724
|Daily SMA200
|0.7297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7466
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7413
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7662
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7426
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7446
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7379
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7451
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7485
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7504
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds modestly after US inflation data
EUR/USD has staged a modest recovery toward 1.0900 as investors assess the latest inflation report from the US. The annual CPI in the US jumped to a fresh multi-decade high of 8.5% in March as expected but the Core CPI arrived at 6.6%, compared to the market expectation of 6.5%.
GBP/USD edges higher after US data, stays below 1.3050
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.3040 area with the immediate reaction to the US inflation figures. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged higher to 6.5% in March vs 6.6% expected.
Gold clings to gains above $1,960 amid falling US yields
Gold has advanced above $1,960 in the early American session. The 10-year US T-bond yield, which climbed to a multi-year high above 2.8% earlier in the day, turned south after the US CPI data and helped the yellow metal gain traction.
How likely is Ethereum price to surge to $4,000 after the recent crash
Ethereum price has arrived at a vital support level after crashing for the past week. This downswing puts ETH at a make or break point, indicating that things could go either way.
VERU soars on Phase 3 covid trial data
VERU stock is top of the social media charts this morning after a stellar performance on Monday. VERU certainly fit the bill on Monday as the stocks stormed ahead from $5 to nearly $15.