AUD/USD recovers further from 17-year lows, rallies to mid-0.5900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD caught some aggressive bids and rallied nearly 300 pips on Friday.
  • RBA’s bond purchase program, some USD profit-taking remained supportive.
  • A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment provided an additional boost.

The AUD/USD pair extended its goodish intraday positive move and climbed to fresh session tops, around mid-0.5900s in the last hour.

Following an early dip to the 0.5665 region, the pair caught some fresh bids and built on the previous day's solid bounce from the vicinity of the 0.5500 psychological mark, or over 17-year lows.

The pair has now rallied nearly 300 pips from the early Asian session swing lows and the momentum was primarily sponsored by some aggressive US dollar long-unwinding trade on Friday.

In an effort to calm investors' nerves and concerns over tightening liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of Australian announced to buy A$5 billion of government bonds and extended some support.

This comes on the back of the recent moves by central banks across the world and boosted investors' confidence, which turned out to be a key factor that prompted some USD profit-taking.

Adding to this, a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment provided some additional boost to perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie, and remained supportive of the pair's strong bid tone.

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5922
Today Daily Change 0.0179
Today Daily Change % 3.12
Today daily open 0.5743
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6406
Daily SMA50 0.6626
Daily SMA100 0.6747
Daily SMA200 0.6798
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5965
Previous Daily Low 0.5509
Previous Weekly High 0.6686
Previous Weekly Low 0.6122
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5683
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5791
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5513
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5283
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5057
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5969
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6195
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6426

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

