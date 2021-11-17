AUD/USD recovers from multi-week lows, back around 0.7400 mark

- AUD/USD dropped to multi-week lows on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying.
- Some US dollar profit-taking from a 16-month peak helped ease the bearish pressure.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the buck and cap the upside.
The AUD/USD pair managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to six-week lows and was last seen trading with only modest intraday losses, around the 0.7300 mark.
The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 100-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Wednesday. The downward trajectory dragged the AUD/USD pair to the lowest level since October 6 and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying interest.
The USD, however, struggled to capitalize on its early gains and witnessed some profit-taking near a 16-month peak. This, in turn, helped the bearish pressure surrounding the AUD/USD pair and led to a goodish bounce of around 35-40 pips from the 0.7260 area, though any meaningful recovery seems elusive.
Growing market acceptance that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation should act as a tailwind for the greenback. In fact, the markets now seem to have started pricing in the possibility for an eventual rate hike move by July 2022.
Moreover, the Fed funds futures indicate a high likelihood of another raise by November. Tuesday's upbeat US macro data, showing that monthly Retail Sales jumped by the most since March, further boosted market bets and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD.
This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair might have formed a temporary bottom and positioning for any further gains. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 0.7330 region.
Traders now look forward to the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – due later during the early North American session. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7297
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7296
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7431
|Daily SMA50
|0.7361
|Daily SMA100
|0.7365
|Daily SMA200
|0.7541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7369
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7292
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7432
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7275
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7346
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
