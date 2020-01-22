AUD/USD recovers from 1-month low, turns positive around mid-0.6800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD stages a modest rebound and snaps four consecutive days of losing streak.
  • A modest USD pullback seemed to have prompted some intraday short-covering move.
  • Further gains are likely to remain limited ahead of the Australian jobs data on Thursday.

The AUD/USD pair built on its steady intraday recovery from over one-month lows and climbed to fresh session tops, around the 0.6855 region in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors helped the pair to attract some buying interest near the 0.6830-25 region and move into the positive territory to snap four consecutive days of losing streak.

A modest USD pullback helped bounce off lows

A rebound in the global risk sentiment extended some support to perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie, and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped limit the early slide.

On the other hand, the US dollar failed to preserve its early gains amid a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and further collaborated to the pair's intraday rebound of around 30 pips.

The pair has now recovered a part of the overnight downfall, albeit absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US might keep a lid on any strong recovery move for the major.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the Australian monthly employment details, which might influence the pair's momentum and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6854
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.6845
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6923
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6844
Daily SMA200 0.6884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6881
Previous Daily Low 0.6842
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6871
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6866
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6831
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6817
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.687
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6909

 

 

