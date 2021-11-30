AUD/USD recovers early lost ground to YTD low, US data/Powell's testimony eyed

- AUD/USD staged a goodish intraday rebound from sub-0.7100 levels amid weaker USD.
- The risk-off impulse, a more dovish RBA could cap gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
- Investors now look forward to the US data/Powell’s testimony for some trading impetus.
The AUD/USD pair built on its intraday recovery from YTD low and climbed to the top end of its daily trading range, closer to mid-0.7100s heading into the North American session.
Having shown some resilience below the 0.7100 mark, the AUD/USD pair witnessed a turnaround from the lowest level since November 2020 amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The developments surrounding the coronavirus saga forced investors to push back their expectations about the likely timing when the Fed would begin tightening its monetary policy. This, in turn, undermined the greenback and prompted some short-covering move around the major.
In fact, the money markets now indicate a 25 bps rate hike in September 2022 as against July 2022 already priced in. This, along with the global flight to safety, triggered a steep decline in the US bond yields, which was seen as another factor that weighed heavily on the greenback. That said, the risk-off impulse – as depicted by a sharp fall in the equity markets – might keep a lid on any further gains for the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
Growing market worries about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus variant took its toll on the global risk sentiment. The mood deteriorated further after The chief executive of drugmaker Moderna warned that existing vaccines will be much less effective at tackling Omicron than earlier strains of Covid-19. This, along with a more dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia, could act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
The fundamental backdrop still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders, warranting some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.7155-60 immediate hurdle before confirming that the AUD/USD pair might have formed a near-term bottom. Next on tap will be the US economic docket, featuring the release of Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index.
The key focus, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Powell's remarks will influence market expectations about the Fed's near-term policy outlook and drive the USD demand. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7141
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7131
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7298
|Daily SMA50
|0.7339
|Daily SMA100
|0.734
|Daily SMA200
|0.7515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.716
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7273
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7203
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
