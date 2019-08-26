AUD/USD recovers early lost ground to sub-0.6700s, near 3-week lows

- Intensifying US-China trade war fears continued exerting some pressure on Monday.
- Positive trade-related comments by China's Vice Premier helped reverse an early dip.
- Investors now look forward to the US durable goods orders data for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair quickly reversed an early dip back closer to multi-year lows and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just below mid-0.6700s.
The pair added to last week's modest losses and opened with a bearish gap at the start of a new trading week in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's late announcement on Friday to raise existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% as of October. This came after China earlier on Friday announced retaliatory tariffs on USD 75B US imports and kept exerting some downward pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
Positive trade-related comments helped bounce off lows
Meanwhile, concerns over US-China trade war eased a bit after China's Vice Premier Liu He said China is willing to resolve trade issues with the US via claim negotiations. However, the prevalent risk-aversion mood, as depicted by a sea of red across global equities, held investors from buying perceived riskier currencies - like the Aussie - and kept a lid on any strong follow-through recovery amid a modest US Dollar uptick.
Apart from any fresh trade-related developments, Monday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders data - will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus. This followed by a batch of US economic data this week - including a revised estimate of the second-quarter GDP growth figures on Thursday - might now play a key role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6788
|Daily SMA50
|0.6901
|Daily SMA100
|0.6953
|Daily SMA200
|0.7049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6778
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6736
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6819
