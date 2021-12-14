AUD/USD recovers early lost ground to one-week low, turns flat around 0.7125-30 region

- AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and reversed an early dip to sub-0.7100 levels.
- Signs of stability in the equity markets extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie.
- COVID-19 jitters should cap gains amid a modest USD strength ahead of the key FOMC decision.
The AUD/USD pair has managed to recover a major part of its intraday losses and was last seen trading just a few pips below the daily swing high, around the 0.7125-30 region.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 0.7175-80 region, or a two-week high, and witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading on Tuesday. The intraday decline was sponsored by a combination of factors, though bulls showed some resilience below the 0.7100 round-figure mark.
Renewed concerns about the economic risks emerging from the spread of the Omicron variant continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, along with a rise in daily coronavirus cases in Australia's largest state by population (New South Wales), undermined the perceived riskier aussie amid a modest US dollar strength.
The USD stood tall near a one-week high and remained supported by expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the money markets indicate the possibility of an eventual liftoff by June 2022 and another hike as early as November.
The downside, however, remains cushioned as investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting. Apart from this, signs of stability in the equity markets assisted the AUD/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 0.7090 region.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index, due later during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair ahead of the Chinese data dump on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the focus will remain on the FOMC decision, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to signal a faster wind-down of its monthly bond-buying program and move a step closer to raising rates. This, in turn, will drive the USD and determine the near-term trajectory for the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7128
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7164
|Daily SMA50
|0.7312
|Daily SMA100
|0.7312
|Daily SMA200
|0.7481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7177
|Previous Daily Low
|0.711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7032
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7235
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
