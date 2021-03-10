AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, moves back above 0.7700 mark

- AUD/USD quickly recovered around 40 pips and has now moved back closer to daily tops.
- The USD struggled to preserve intraday gains and extended some support to the major.
- A modest pickup in the US bond yields could underpin the USD and cap gains for the pair.
- The market focus will remain on the release of US consumer inflation figures for February.
The AUD/USD pair managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground and moved back above the 0.7700 mark during the first half of the European session.
The US dollar struggled to preserve its intraday gains, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying near the 0.7665-70 region. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a solid bounce in the US equity futures – dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status and extended some support to the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
However, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields might continue to underpin the USD. Apart from this, the optimistic US economic outlook might further help limit any meaningful USD downfall and cap any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair. Investors remain hopeful that the successful COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and massive US fiscal spending will lead to a powerful rebound in the economy.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade has been fueling expectations for a possible uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would maintain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. This might further hold back investors from placing any aggressive directional bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the US consumer inflation figures, scheduled later during the early North American session.
Given that inflation remains a hot topic, the latest US CPI figures will now play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics ahead of next week's FOMC monetary policy meeting. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.7718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7784
|Daily SMA50
|0.7737
|Daily SMA100
|0.7544
|Daily SMA200
|0.7323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7726
|Previous Daily Low
|0.762
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7622
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7545
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
