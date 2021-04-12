AUD/USD recovers a major part of intraday losses, down little around 0.7610 region

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around AUD/USD on Monday.
- Powell’s upbeat comments lifted the USD; a softer risk tone weighed on the aussie.
- The emergence of dip-buying warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 20 pips from daily swing lows. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.7610 region, down 0.10% for the day.
The pair witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and was pressured by a combination of factors. The US dollar found some support from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's optimistic comments. This, along with a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, further drove some haven flows towards the greenback and weighed on the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
During an interview with 60 Minutes, Powell said that the US economy is set to make a turnaround and increased growth should provide more jobs. This reinforced the market expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic, thanks to the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's over $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.
Powell further added that the Fed wants inflation moderately above 2% for some time but does not want it to go materially above 2%. It is worth mentioning that the reflation trade has been fueling speculations about a potential uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period, which also acted as a tailwind for the USD.
News that one of Iran's nuclear facilities was hit by a terrorist act dented investor’s appetite for perceived riskier assets and benefitted traditional safe-haven assets, including the USD. Despite the negative factors, the AUD/USD pair once again showed some resilience below the 0.7600 mark. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Even from a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break in either direction in order to confirm the near-term trajectory. The market focus will remain glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, scheduled on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7612
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.766
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7654
|Daily SMA200
|0.7411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7699
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900 amid US dollar rebound. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extend support to the greenback. ECB Panetta's remarks kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3650 amid stronger USD, risk-off mood
GBP/USD pair is extending losses toward 1.3650, as the US dollar recovers ground across the board amid risk-aversion. Worries about the AstraZeneca covid vaccine and unrest in Northern Ireland further weigh on the spot.
$1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength
A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.
Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent
Dogecoin breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spiked nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.