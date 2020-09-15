AUD/USD recovers 20 pips after RBA minutes and Aussie housing data

- AUD/USD rises 20 pips to levels above 0.7290 after RBA minutes.
- The economic downturn has been less severe than expected, the minutes said.
- Australia's House Price Index suffered a bigger-than-expected decline in Q1.
AUD/USD recovered from session lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) September meeting minutes said the virus-induced downturn has not been as severe as expected and recovery is underway in most of Australia.
However, the minutes added that the recovery has been uneven, and wage and price pressures remain subdued and left the doors open for additional stimulus.
The RBA's upbeat comments on the economy overshadowed the 1.8% quarter-on-quarter decline in Australia's House Price Index in the second quarter. The markets were expecting a 1% decline following the first quarter's 1.6% gain.
As such, the AUD/USD pair jumped from 0.7272 to 0.7292, reversing the dip seen ahead of the RBA minutes.
The buying pressure around the Aussie will likely strengthen if China's Retail Sales and Industrial Production data, scheduled for release in a few minutes, beat estimates, reinforcing expectations for a faster recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
Besides, the People's Bank of China's decision to inject a net 230 billion yuan into the system could bode well for the risk sentiment and the Aussie dollar.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7294
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7262
|Daily SMA50
|0.7163
|Daily SMA100
|0.6942
|Daily SMA200
|0.6759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7264
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7308
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7349
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.