AUD/USD recovers 20 pips after RBA minutes and Aussie housing data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD rises 20 pips to levels above 0.7290 after RBA minutes. 
  • The economic downturn has been less severe than expected, the minutes said. 
  • Australia's House Price Index suffered a bigger-than-expected decline in Q1.

AUD/USD recovered from session lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) September meeting minutes said the virus-induced downturn has not been as severe as expected and recovery is underway in most of Australia. 

However, the minutes added that the recovery has been uneven, and wage and price pressures remain subdued and left the doors open for additional stimulus. 

The RBA's upbeat comments on the economy overshadowed the 1.8%  quarter-on-quarter decline in Australia's House Price Index in the second quarter. The markets were expecting a 1% decline following the first quarter's 1.6% gain. 

As such, the AUD/USD pair jumped from 0.7272 to 0.7292, reversing the dip seen ahead of the RBA minutes. 

The buying pressure around the Aussie will likely strengthen if China's Retail Sales and Industrial Production data, scheduled for release in a few minutes, beat estimates, reinforcing expectations for a faster recovery in the world's second-largest economy. 

Besides, the People's Bank of China's decision to inject a net 230 billion yuan into the system could bode well for the risk sentiment and the Aussie dollar

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7294
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.7288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7262
Daily SMA50 0.7163
Daily SMA100 0.6942
Daily SMA200 0.6759
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7305
Previous Daily Low 0.7264
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7192
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7289
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7279
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7266
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7244
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7225
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7308
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7327
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7349

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

