AUD/USD recovers 0.7100 after Friday’s slide

A slide back under 0.7100 would keep the door open for a test of the recent low at 0.7050, the last protection to 0.7000. A weekly close clearly under 0.7000 should point to further losses over the medium term.

The AUD/USD is up by almost 50 pips on Monday. The outlook is still biased to the downside. A recovery above 0.7165 would be a positive development for the Aussie as it would break a horizontal resistance and also rise above the 20 and 55-day simple moving average. The next strong resistance stands at 0.7220 followed by 0.7250 (100-day simple moving average).

The dollar is posting mixed results on Monday while the aussie is among the top performers across the G10 space. AUD/NZD erased Friday’s losses and is looking at last week highs above 1.0730 while EUR/AUD is retreating from five-month highs back under 1.6100.

The AUD/USD is trading at daily highs at 0.7116. It has been moving all day with a positive bias supported, recovering after falling sharply on Friday when the greenback rallied on the back of the NFP report.

