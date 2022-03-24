- The Australian dollar advances during the week, so far up 1.30%.
- The US Dollar remains close to the 99.00 mark, though it falters to weigh on the AUD/USD pair.
- US President Biden called for Russia to be removed from the G20.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bias is upwards unless it trades below 0.7440, meaning that a correction is underway.
The AUD/USD edges higher, but the rally appears to be stalling, as shown by Thursday’s price action, about to form a doji candle, meaning the tug-of-war between bulls and bears started, as uncertainty looms. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7510.
The greenback stays firm amid a positive market mood
The market mood is risk-on in the North American session, despite that European stocks indices finished with losses. Across the pond, US equities are rising, while the buck shows some resilience to fall, as it trades with gains reflected by the US Dollar Index up 0.20%, at 98.82. US Treasury yields resume their advance after Wednesday’s losses, with the 10-year T-note yield up almost five basis points, sitting at 2.341%.
There has not been any market-moving news on the geopolitical front, with the Russia – Ukraine war still underway. The US President Joe Biden arrived at NATO’s two-day summit in Brussels. According to a senior US official, Biden told NATO that he supported increased NATO troops on the eastern front. Also, Biden called for Russia to be removed from the G-20.
Aside from this, Fed speakers have continued to grab headlines. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he is “comfortable” with 25 bps increases to the Federal Funds Rate but remains “open” to 50 bps increases if needed. Earlier, Minnesota Fed President Neil Kaskary said that 10-year Treasury yields remain low while emphasizing a risk of overdoing it on rate hikes.
An absent Australian economic docket would leave AUD/USD traders adrift to US data on Friday. Meanwhile, across the pond, Pending Home Sales for February, the Universit of Michigan Consumer Expectations for March, and Fed speakers would provide a catalyst for AUD/USD traders.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is upward biased, as shown by the daily chart, and with the 50-day moving average, crossing over the 100-DMA, each one sitting at 0.7223 and 0.7216, respectively. Nevertheless, due to the steepness of the rally, plus the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 68, accelerating toward overbought conditions, the AUD/USD might correct in the near term. However, unless the AUD/USD breaks below 0.7440, the AUD/USD will keep going up.
That said, the AUD/USD first resistance would be October 28, 2021, high at 0.7555. Breach of the latter would expose 0.7600, followed by 0.7700.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7510
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.7499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7316
|Daily SMA50
|0.722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7217
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7508
|Previous Daily Low
|0.745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7419
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7486
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7463
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7427
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers past 1.1000 amid fresh hopes
The market sentiment turned cautiously optimistic on headlines indicating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was progress in the ceasefire negotiations with Moscow. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback.
GBP/USD battling around 1.3200 despite a better mood
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200. Rising hopes for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine not enough to boost pound.
XAUUSD extends recovery, more gains in the docket
Gold rallied after Wall Street’s opening to a fresh weekly high of $1,965.74, following headlines indicating that the US alongside the G7 announced that gold transactions involving Russia's central bank is subject to existing sanctions, according to a US Senior Administration Official.
Cryptos on the front foot as rebound turns into new uptrend
BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies are enjoying a calm week with tailwinds finally able to thrive without constant interruption from headlines about Ukraine or Russia.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.