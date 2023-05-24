AUD/USD reclaims 0.6600 resistance as USD Index turns subdued, FOMC minutes eyed

- AUD/USD has managed to climb back above 0.6600 amid subdued performance by the USD index.
- Speaker McCarthy made clear that we are nowhere near cracking bipartisan with the White House as their partisan terms are ‘unacceptable’.
- The Australian economy has started slowing down as labor market conditions are facing the heat of higher interest rates.
The AUD/USD pair has returned above the 0.6600 resistance after a downside move in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is looking to extend its recovery further as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has displayed a subdued performance.
S&P500 futures are holding nominal gains posted in early Asia, however, the overall market mood is still risk-averse amid the lack of development over US debt-ceiling issues. US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy made clear on Tuesday that we are nowhere near cracking bipartisan with the White House as their partisan terms are ‘unacceptable’.
Republicans are demanding a sheer 8% cut in the budget’s big spending wrath. They are worried that further budget deficit could put long-term liabilities on the upcoming generation. So it would be better if Democrats return to the CY2022 budget style. Also, Republicans have criticized extra tax on the Wealthy community.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has posted minor losses in Tokyo as investors have been sidelined ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the May meeting. The FOMC minutes are expected to provide cues about further monetary policy action by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed chair Jerome Powell in a meeting on Friday favored a pause in the rate-hiking spell as tight credit conditions by US regional banks have squeezed the flow of credit into the economy.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar is likely to remain under pressure as the street is anticipating a pause in the policy-tightening regime by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The Australian economy has started slowing down as labor market conditions and economic activities are facing the heat of higher interest rates.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6674
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.6783
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.671
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
