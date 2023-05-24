AUD/USD reclaims 0.6600 resistance as USD Index turns subdued, FOMC minutes eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • AUD/USD has managed to climb back above 0.6600 amid subdued performance by the USD index.
  • Speaker McCarthy made clear that we are nowhere near cracking bipartisan with the White House as their partisan terms are ‘unacceptable’.
  • The Australian economy has started slowing down as labor market conditions are facing the heat of higher interest rates.

The AUD/USD pair has returned above the 0.6600 resistance after a downside move in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is looking to extend its recovery further as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has displayed a subdued performance.

S&P500 futures are holding nominal gains posted in early Asia, however, the overall market mood is still risk-averse amid the lack of development over US debt-ceiling issues. US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy made clear on Tuesday that we are nowhere near cracking bipartisan with the White House as their partisan terms are ‘unacceptable’.

Republicans are demanding a sheer 8% cut in the budget’s big spending wrath. They are worried that further budget deficit could put long-term liabilities on the upcoming generation. So it would be better if Democrats return to the CY2022 budget style. Also, Republicans have criticized extra tax on the Wealthy community.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has posted minor losses in Tokyo as investors have been sidelined ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the May meeting. The FOMC minutes are expected to provide cues about further monetary policy action by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed chair Jerome Powell in a meeting on Friday favored a pause in the rate-hiking spell as tight credit conditions by US regional banks have squeezed the flow of credit into the economy.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar is likely to remain under pressure as the street is anticipating a pause in the policy-tightening regime by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The Australian economy has started slowing down as labor market conditions and economic activities are facing the heat of higher interest rates.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6602
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.661
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6674
Daily SMA50 0.6685
Daily SMA100 0.6783
Daily SMA200 0.671
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6662
Previous Daily Low 0.6607
Previous Weekly High 0.671
Previous Weekly Low 0.6605
Previous Monthly High 0.6806
Previous Monthly Low 0.6574
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6628
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6641
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6591
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6572
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6536
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6645
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6681
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.67

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD remains heavy below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ's Orr

NZD/USD remains heavy below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ's Orr

NZD/USD is licking its wounds below 0.6200 as RBNZ Governor Orr justifies the Bank's dovish outlook on rates. The RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle. 

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ

AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ

AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes. 

AUD/USD News

Gold needs validation from $1,975 and Fed Minutes for a sustained recovery Premium

Gold needs validation from $1,975 and Fed Minutes for a sustained recovery

Gold price has paused its previous sharp reversal from near six-week lows of $1,952 in Wednesday’s trading so far. The United States Dollar (USD) is holding close to two-month highs against its major rivals amid the US debt-ceiling standoff.

Gold News

Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away

Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.

Read more

Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?

Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?

S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures