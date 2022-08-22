- AUD/USD has picked bids around 0.6866 and has moved above 0.6900 on dovish PBOC policy.
- The PBOC has elevated its one-year and five-year PLR by 5 bps and 15 bps respectively.
- Clouds of uncertainty over the commentary from the Fed in Jackson Hole will keep the asset volatile.
The AUD/USD pair has given an upside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 0.6866-0.6883 in the Asian session. The pair is attempting to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6900 confidently as the US dollar index (DXY) is sensing exhaustion signals after printing a fresh monthly high of 108.29.
The asset has got significant bids after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) elevated its one-year and five-year Prime Lending Rate (PLR) by 5 basis points (bps) and 15 bps respectively. A dovish stance was highly expected by the PBOC as the Chinese economy is facing the headwinds of shrinkage in economic activities, particularly in infrastructure, construction, and chemical manufacturing. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner to China. Therefore, a loose monetary policy by the PBOC is strengthening the antipodean.
Confusion ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium has resulted in exhaustion in the DXY’s rally. Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are dictating mixed commentary as price pressures have trimmed and a slowdown in the pace of hiking interest rates is expected to dodge the consequences of liquidity shrinkage. On the other part, the annual inflation rate of 8.5% is still fairly far from the desired rate of 2%. Therefore, the clouds of uncertainty over the commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium will keep the asset volatile.
Going forward, investors are awaiting the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data, which is expected to decline to 0.6% from the prior release of 2%. In times, when the US economy has already displayed an unchanged US core Consumer Price Index (CPI), a decline in the economic data is not lucrative for the DXY.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6874
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6869
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6982
|Daily SMA50
|0.6919
|Daily SMA100
|0.7057
|Daily SMA200
|0.7142
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6923
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7129
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6858
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6883
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Buyers flirt with 0.6900 amid risk recovery
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6900, having caught a fresh bid after the PBOC cut the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) across the time curve. China's growth concerns boost hopes for more stimulus, as the US dollar eases from multi-week highs amid risk reset.
USD/JPY pauses advance below 137.50 as risk rebound caps US dollar
USD/JPY is retreating from monthly highs towards 137.00, having paused its five-day winning streak, as bulls take a breather. The US dollar eases off multi-week highs as risk tone improves after China cuts lending rates to stimulate growth and spending.
Gold downside is slowing as price corrects from fresh lows
The gold price is correcting higher in Asia but remains pressured in the grander scheme of things. The focus is on the US dollar, rates and what will come of the Jackson Hole symposium. Gold has formed an M-formation on the daily chart, a reversion pattern that would be expected to pull in the price.
UK embraces stablecoin regulation, financial watchdogs wait and watch
UK’s crypto industry gave regulators new powers over stablecoins, payments-focused crypto assets. It remains unclear how financial watchdogs will interpret rules; regulation remains key to the UK’s post-Brexit economic strategy.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!