AUD/USD rebounds swiftly from 2-week lows, back above 0.6800 handle

- The prevalent USD selling bias helped ease the bearish pressure, gain some traction.
- Short-covering fueled the recovery move ahead of lower-level US-China trade talks.
The AUD/USD pair built on its goodish intraday bounce and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the 0.6800 handle.
The pair extended its recent rejection slide from the 0.6900 neighbourhood and refreshed two-week points amid rising odds that the Reserve bank of Australia might cut interest rates again in October, albeit once again managed to find some support near the 0.6780-75 congestion zone.
Weaker USD helped bounce off lows
The prevailing selling bias around the US Dollar - weighed down by weaker US Treasury bond yields and despite Wednesday's hawkish rate cut by the Fed - helped ease the bearish pressure and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday rebound of around 30 pips.
Friday's recovery could further be attributed some short-covering move as investors look forward to the lower-level trade talks between the US and China in Washington, which will lay the groundwork for high-level discussions in early-October and eventually influence the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders on Friday are likely to take some cues from a scheduled speech by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren in order to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6804
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6791
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6805
|Daily SMA50
|0.6843
|Daily SMA100
|0.6896
|Daily SMA200
|0.7006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6833
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6779
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6837
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
