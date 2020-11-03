AUD/USD rebounds over 50 pips from post-RBA lows, refreshes daily tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD edged lower on Tuesday after the RBA announced its latest monetary policy decision.
  • A combination of factors helped limit the downside, rather assisted the pair to regain traction.
  • The upside is likely to remain limited amid the uncertainty about the outcome of US elections.

The AUD/USD pair managed to rebound over 50 pips from the post-RBA swing lows and spiked to daily tops, around the 0.7070 region during the early European session.

The pair witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) slashed its official cash rate to a new historic low level of 0.1%. The RBA also announced to expand its bond-buying program by A$100 billion to prop up the Australian economy, which has been smashed by the coronavirus crisis.

However, the fact that the move was largely priced in, the immediate market reaction turned out to be short-lived. The AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7030-25 region and turn positive for the second straight session. The uptick assisted the pair to recover further from the lowest level since July 20, or sub-0.7000 levels touched in the previous session.

Despite concerns about the potential economic fallout from coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Western countries, the upbeat market mood undermined the US dollar's safe-haven status and drove some flows towards the perceived riskier Australian dollar. The greenback was further pressured by the uncertainty over the actual outcome of Tuesday's US presidential election.

It is worth mentioning here that the incoming opinion polls have been indicating a lead for Democrat challenger Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump. However, the fight in key battleground states is very close, forcing investors to remain on the sidelines rather than betting outright on a particular result of the US election.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, investors' focus will remain glued to political developments in the US. Heading into the key event risk, some repositioning trade might still infuse some volatility and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.707
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.7057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7112
Daily SMA50 0.7184
Daily SMA100 0.7115
Daily SMA200 0.6802
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7071
Previous Daily Low 0.699
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.704
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7021
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7007
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6957
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6925
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7089
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7121
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7171

 

 

