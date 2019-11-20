AUD/USD rebounds modestly after finding support near 0.6800

- Uncertainty surrounding US-China trade talks continues to weigh on antipodeans.
- US Dollar Index rebounds to 98 area on Wednesday.
- FOMC is scheduled to release minutes of its October meeting later.
The AUD/USD pair came under pressure during the Asian trading hours and extended its slide to 0.6800 area in the last hour before finding support and staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6813, erasing 0.18% on a daily basis.
The uncertainty surrounding the United States (US)-China trade talks as we move closer to the December 15th tariff hike seems to be weighing on the AUD. The US Senate's approval of the Hong Kong human rights bill is seen as a development that could make it hard for the sides to reach an agreement.
Additionally, US President Donald Trump is reportedly asking for deeper concessions from China in order to cancel the tariff hike and reduce the existing tariff rate, per Reuters.
USD recovers ahead of FOMC minutes
Meanwhile, after moving sideways near the 97.80 mark on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index gained traction and recovered to the 98 area on Wednesday to keep the bearish pressure on the pair intact. Later in the day, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be releasing the minutes of its October meeting.
Previewing this event, "it will be interesting to see if the minutes will give us any information on the different stances within the Fed. We believe that the Fed will deliver one more cut in three to six months, as we still believe the US economy is fragile,” said Danske Bank analysts.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6811
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6827
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6855
|Daily SMA50
|0.6815
|Daily SMA100
|0.6838
|Daily SMA200
|0.6936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6835
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6816
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6847
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD is on the back foot after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%
Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, beyond $1475 supply zone
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, just above the $1475 region in the last hour.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.