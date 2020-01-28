AUD/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Tuesday.
  • A turnaround in the global risk sentiment helped ease the bearish pressure.
  • Investors look forward to the US macro releases for some trading impetus.

The AUD/USD pair reversed an early dip to over three-month lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6760 region.

The pair added to its recent losses and lost some additional ground through the Asian session on Tuesday. The disappointing release of National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Confidence, which fell to its lowest level since mid-2013 in December, was seen as a key factor weighing on the Australian dollar.

Aussie finds some support amid improving risk sentiment

The pair dropped to the lowest level since October 16 but showed some resilience below mid-0.6700s. A strong recovery in the global risk sentiment, coupled with a subdued US dollar price action extended some support to perceived riskier currencies and helped ease the bearish pressure surrounding the aussie.

However, heightened anxiety about the economic impact of a deadly new coronavirus in China might continue to undermine the China-proxy aussie. Adding to this, speculations that RBA may be forced to take aggressive easing measures might further contribute towards keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the major.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term recovery move. Market participants now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index for some short-term trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.676
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6759
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6894
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6843
Daily SMA200 0.6877
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6829
Previous Daily Low 0.6752
Previous Weekly High 0.6889
Previous Weekly Low 0.6817
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6703
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6654
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6885

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD has erased December gains, eyes 1.1000 support

EUR/USD has erased December gains, eyes 1.1000 support

EUR/USD has erased almost entire gains seen in December and is fast closing on the psychological support at 1.10.  The bid tone around the US dollar could strengthen on growing coronavirus fears and if the US Durable Goods better estimates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.3050 on fresh USD demand

GBP/USD drops below 1.3050 on fresh USD demand

GBP/USD drops back below 1.3050 amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board. China’s coronavirus concerns, fears of hard Brexit continue to weigh on the pair. All eyes remain on BOE for fresh direction. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Calm amid China’s coronavirus storm; US data in spotlight

Forex Today: Calm amid China’s coronavirus storm; US data in spotlight

China's coronavirus rapid spread and the rising death toll ensued a slump in the Asian equities. However, a sense of calm prevailed across G10 fx space, with most majors in tight trading ranges, as the US dollar held steady near two-month highs.

Read more

Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.

Gold News

USD/JPY climbs further beyond 109.00 mark, fresh session tops

USD/JPY climbs further beyond 109.00 mark, fresh session tops

USD/JPY pair regains traction amid fading safe-haven demand. A subdued USD price action might keep a lid on any strong gains. Traders now eye US economic data for some meaningful impetus.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures