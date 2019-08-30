AUD/USD rebounds from lows, trades near 0.6730 as focus shifts to US data

- Building permits in Australia declined by 9.7% in July.
- Greenback stays strong on Friday ahead of key data.
- Analysts see core PCE price index staying steady at 1.6% in July.
The AUD/USD pair extended its slide pressured by yet another batch of disappointing macroeconomic data from Australia and touched its lowest level since Monday at 0.6706. However, with the upbeat market sentiment amid a lack of major developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict helping antipodeans find demand, the pair staged a recovery and was last seen trading at 0.6730, adding 0.09% on the day.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, building permits in July declined by 9.7% on a monthly basis and dragged the annual rate down to -28.5% from -25% in June. Other data from Australia revealed that the private sector credit grew by only 0.2% in July.
Inflation data to impact USD valuation
In the early trading hours of the American session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, which on Thursday reported that the economy was expected to expand by 2% in the second quarter, will release its Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures. Markets expect the core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, to remain unchanged at 1.6% on a yearly basis in July.
Ahead of this data, the US Dollar Index is up 0.1% on the day at 98.55. and a higher-than-expected reading could help the Greenback gather strength and cause the pair to test the 0.67 handle. The University of Michigan's (UOM) Consumer Confidence Survey will also be released later in the day and participants will look for the impact of the trade war on the consumer sentiment.
Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.673
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6767
|Daily SMA50
|0.689
|Daily SMA100
|0.6937
|Daily SMA200
|0.7039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6754
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6716
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6788
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid upbeat US data, weak EZ figures
EUR/USD is trading close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. US Core PCE met expectations with 1.6% YoY while Personal spending beat with 0.6%. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY retreats farther from weekly tops, back below mid-106.00s
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned JPY and exerted some pressure. A subdued USD demand also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now look forward to the US data for some short-term opportunities.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.
How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]
Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, breaks down President Trump’s response to Jay Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. In this interview with Jake Merl, Trevisani highlights the current dynamic between the trade war and interest rates.