AUD/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD finds some support amid a modest USD pullback.
- Traders look forward to Aussie jobs data for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair reversed an early dip to one-week lows and climbed to fresh session tops, around the 0.6860 region in the last hour.
As investors looked past Tuesday's dovish sounding RBA meeting minutes, the pair stalled its recent pullback from 4-1/2 month tops – levels beyond the very important 200-day SMA – and managed to find some support near the 0.6840-35 region.
Investors are likely to stay on the sidelines
The uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some intraday short-covering move. The US dollar trimmed a part of its early gains to the 97.00 neighbourhood and was seen as one of the key factors extending some support.
This coupled with a modest uptick in the European equity markets further benefitted perceived riskier currencies, like the Aussie, and contributed to the modest uptick of around 20 pips, though lacked any strong follow-through or bullish conviction.
Despite the latest optimism over the US-China phase one trade agreement, worries about renewed escalation of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies should keep a lid on any runaway rally for the China-proxy Australian dollar.
Hence, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move back above the 0.6875 region before positioning for any further recovery amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US and ahead of the Australian jobs report on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6853
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6824
|Daily SMA50
|0.6831
|Daily SMA100
|0.6806
|Daily SMA200
|0.6908
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6888
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6838
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6939
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.68
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range around mid-109.00s.