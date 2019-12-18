AUD/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD finds some support amid a modest USD pullback.
  • Traders look forward to Aussie jobs data for a fresh impetus.

The AUD/USD pair reversed an early dip to one-week lows and climbed to fresh session tops, around the 0.6860 region in the last hour.

As investors looked past Tuesday's dovish sounding RBA meeting minutes, the pair stalled its recent pullback from 4-1/2 month tops – levels beyond the very important 200-day SMA – and managed to find some support near the 0.6840-35 region.

Investors are likely to stay on the sidelines

The uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some intraday short-covering move. The US dollar trimmed a part of its early gains to the 97.00 neighbourhood and was seen as one of the key factors extending some support.

This coupled with a modest uptick in the European equity markets further benefitted perceived riskier currencies, like the Aussie, and contributed to the modest uptick of around 20 pips, though lacked any strong follow-through or bullish conviction.

Despite the latest optimism over the US-China phase one trade agreement, worries about renewed escalation of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies should keep a lid on any runaway rally for the China-proxy Australian dollar.

Hence, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move back above the 0.6875 region before positioning for any further recovery amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US and ahead of the Australian jobs report on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6853
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.6848
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6824
Daily SMA50 0.6831
Daily SMA100 0.6806
Daily SMA200 0.6908
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6888
Previous Daily Low 0.6838
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6878
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6928

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

