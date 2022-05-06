Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is looking to recapture its fresh 19-year high at 103.94, recorded on Thursday. The expectation of decent additions to the labor force and an impactful slippage in the Unemployment Rate has improved the DXY’s appeal. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is seen at 391k while the jobless rate will improve to 3.5%. An extremely tight labor market conditions are expected to bolster the Labor Price Index, which will strengthen the inflationary pressures. This has fueled the odds of a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June’s monetary policy meeting.

With respect to the RBA’s MPS, the inflation targets have risen sharply and the RBA sees them remain elevated till 2024. Australian central bank has warned that core inflation could now hit 4.6% by December, a hefty two percent gain from the figure disclosed in February. For sure, the inflation forecasts will remain above the targeted band and pricing pressures will remain a burden for the households. To curb the higher living costs, the RBA will push its Cash Rate to normalization.

The AUD/USD pair has found a minor rebound after tumbling below Friday’s open at 0.7124. The aussie bulls failed to sustain above 0.7110 in the early Tokyo session but have bounced back after the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy statement (MPS).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.