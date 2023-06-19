AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6840 as RBA minutes and PBOC decision comes into picture

- AUD/USD has displayed some recovery from 0.6840 amid a minor correction in the USD Index.
- The overall market mood is extremely cheerful as investors are confident that the Fed won’t hike rates only once this year.
- The release of the RBA minutes will provide a detailed explanation behind the 25 bps interest rate hike.
The AUD/USD pair has shown a recovery move after a correction to near 0.6840 in the early European session. The Aussie asset has got strength as investors are awaiting the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes and the interest rate decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC).
S&P500 futures have generated some losses in Asia as investors are getting precautionary due to an extended weekend in the United States. The overall market mood is extremely cheerful as investors are confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t hike rates more than once by the year-end.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has witnessed some selling pressure and has dropped to near 102.30 as optimism in investors about the United States' economic prospects is improving. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported that the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index (June) has improved to 63.9 vs. the estimates of 60.0 and the former release of 59.2.
The sheer softening of producer and consumer inflation due to consistent declining gasoline prices has infused optimism among market participants. The street is confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t hike interest rates more than once this year despite Fed chair Jerome Powell having confirmed two small rate hikes.
On the Australian Dollar front, investors are awaiting the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes, which are scheduled for Tuesday. The release of the RBA minutes will provide a detailed explanation behind the 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by RBA Governor Philip Lowe. Also, cues about the interest rate guidance will be of key importance.
Apart from that, the interest rate decision by the PBoC will be of significant importance. A dovish guidance is anticipated from the PBoC as the Chinese economy is working on spurting economic activities. It is worth noting that Australia is the leading trading partner of China and an economic recovery in the latter will strengthen the Australian Dollar.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6876
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6652
|Daily SMA50
|0.6672
|Daily SMA100
|0.6728
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.69
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6732
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6883
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6943
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
